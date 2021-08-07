Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US restricts more visas for Nicaraguans close to government

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4gSH_0bK1Pfis00

The United States has slapped visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan officials who have been involved in or benefited from President Daniel Ortega’s growing repression, the U.S. State Department said Friday.

The officials include lawmakers, prosecutors and judges. Over the past two months, Ortega’s government has arrested nearly three dozen opposition figures, including seven potential challengers for the presidency.

Nicaragua is scheduled to hold national election s Nov. 7. Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term and this week the government placed an opposition vice presidential candidate under house arrest.

“Ortega and (Vice President and first lady Rosario) Murillo once again demonstrated that they are afraid of running against anyone who they feel might win the support of the Nicaraguan people,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

On Friday, Nicaragua's electoral council, which is packed with Ortega's allies, barred an antigovernment conservative coalition from running in the Nov. 7 elections.

The conservative Citizens for Liberty coalition on Monday registered as its presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro, a rancher and former commander in the U.S.-backed “Contra” rebellion against Ortega’s government during the 1980s.

Its vice presidential candidate, Berenice Quezada, has been charged with inciting terrorism, but was released pending trial.

Among those arrested in recent weeks was former Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Francisco Aguirre Sacasa. The 76-year-old was arrested after border police stopped him from leaving Nicaragua to enter Costa Rica. He had planned to fly to Houston for back surgery, two of his children said Friday.

Since his July 27 arrest, the family has received no information about his whereabout or condition.

“There are no details, there is no information, we know absolutely nothing,” said Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, one of the former diplomat’s sons.

“The lawyer says he can’t do anything because the case doesn’t exist,” said Georgie Aguirre Sacasa, the ex-diplomat’s daughter.

They said their mother visits the Managua prison known as El Chipote every day, because they suspect he is there, but his name does not appear on the list of prisoners. She takes food, water and medicine, but the guards only sometimes take the water without ever confirming if he is there.

Aguirre Sacasa was arrested by police on the highway back to Managua from the Costa Rican border where guards had confiscated his passport. When his wife arrived at their home she found police searching it. They seized computers and documents from Aguirre Sacasa’s home office.

Nicaraguan authorities released a statement after the arrest saying he would be held for 90 days as an investigation proceeded into allegations that he had committed crimes against Nicaraguan society.

“They say they are following the law, but if that were true he would be on the list of prisoners, he could talk to us, they could visit him,” Georgie Aguirre Sacasa said. “But none of those human rights is being respected in Nicaragua.”

The State Department announcement of visa sanctions against 50 Nicaraguans Friday follows similar actions taken against 100 others on July 12. The U.S. said they were “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy, including those with responsibility for, or complicity in, the suppression of peaceful protests or abuse of human rights, and the immediate family members of such persons.”

The Nicaraguan government did not immediately comment on the new restrictions. In the past, Ortega and Murillo have maintained that widespread protests that began in April 2018 were an attempted coup with foreign backing.

Also Friday, Marcos Carmona, a lawyer and executive secretary of the nongovernmental Permanent Commission on Human Rights, said in a news conference that police had stopped him from boarding a flight to Miami and taken his passport.

“This is another abuse by this government that is violating my constitutional rights and protections,” Carmona said. He said he was trying to travel for medical attention and to visit relatives.

On July 29, police arrested María Oviedo, a lawyer with the commission. She remains jailed and is being investigated for alleged crimes against the state.

Carmona did not rule out that he too could be at risk of arrest.

“We are all exposed here,” he said.

——

AP writer Gisela Salomon in Miami contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Berenice Quezada
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#The U S State Department#Citizens For Liberty#El Chipote#Costa Rican#The State Department#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Mcallen, TXriograndeguardian.com

TBC: Close border to asylum seekers; open bridges to Mexican visa holders

MCALLEN, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition wants President Biden to issue a moratorium on the admission of new asylum applicants at the U.S. Southern border, so that border communities can have a break. Ahead of a private meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in McAllen, TBC leaders unanimously...
Americasrochesterfirst.com

Spain recalls Nicaragua ambassador after ‘interference’ jibe

MADRID (AP) — Spain has recalled its ambassador to Nicaragua, María del Mar Fernández-Palacio, following incendiary remarks made Tuesday by the Nicaraguan foreign ministry accusing the former colonial power of “unacceptable interference” and historic crimes. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares made the decision after “serious and unfounded accusations were...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Nicaragua Opposition Leader Flees To Costa Rica To Avoid Detention

The head of Nicaragua's opposition party Citizens Alliance for Liberty said Tuesday she had left the country for Costa Rica, fearing she would be added to the list of rival politicians arrested by President Daniel Ortega's government. "Nobody is safe anymore," said Carmella Rogers, also known as Kitty Monterrey, in...
Immigrationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban expresses displeasure with US visa offer

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): Taliban on Wednesday issued a statement condemning the United States government for offering visas to interpreters and other workers who previously allied with the US forces during their operations in the war-torn country. "The offer of visas and encouragement to leave their home country by...
PoliticsNBC News

EU slaps more sanctions on Nicaraguans, including Ortega’s wife

BRUSSELS — The European Union said on Monday it has imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including Rosario Murillo, the vice president and wife of President Daniel Ortega. The step adds to growing international isolation of Ortega’s government, which...
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

EU puts sanctions on 8 more Nicaraguans, as presidential race takes shape

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union said on Monday it has imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including Rosario Murillo, the vice president and wife of President Daniel Ortega. The step adds to growing international isolation of Ortega’s government, which...
Houston, TXABC7 Los Angeles

18,000 Afghan interpreters in limbo over US visas promised to them

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tens of thousands of interpreters risked their lives helping U.S. forces in Afghanistan. They remain in the war-torn country despite an American promise to keep them safe. With the longest war ending, the Taliban are threatening to kill them. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, recently helped pass the...
Immigrationkurv.com

With Turmoil At Home, More Nicaraguans Flee To The U.S.

(AP) — The U.S. government has encountered thousands of Nicaraguans at the border over the last few months. Customs and Border Protection figures show a big jump in arrivals from the Central American country, which is in turmoil and the focus of international criticism over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights ahead of elections in November. Nicaraguans have usually been a small number among Central Americans trying to migrate to the U.S., mostly from the poor and crime-wracked nations of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. However, Nicaragua’s government migration offices are now full of people trying to obtain passports.
Immigration94.1 Duke FM

U.S. Embassy in Kabul urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday urged U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options, a notice on the website of U.S. Embassy in Kabul said, amid a speedy Taliban advance across the country. Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday....
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell: MyPillow CEO ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell opened up the third and last day of his “cyber symposium” in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel the previous night. The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant’s house was raided, adding that all the electronics were taken. “Last night when I got to the hotel, I was...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Former DEA agent sounds alarm on cartel smuggling: Gov't not 'telling public the truth'

Officials have announced a record-breaking drug bust that took place in southern California. Border agents were able to seize three tons of meth and fentanyl from smugglers. Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz joined "America’s Newsroom," Thursday, and said the U.S. needs "to target" Mexican cartels, whose enterprise is "killing our kids."
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians

At this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check getting approved are slim to none. But public support for more relief aid remains strong, with a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids attracting nearly 2.8 million signatures. But Congress has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate this week. Following that, Congress will turn its attention to a budget reconciliation package.
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."

Comments / 0

Community Policy