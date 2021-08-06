Cancel
Texas State

Texas Power Demand Expected to Hit 2021 High During Heatwave Next Week

By Reuters
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 6 days ago
Aug 6 (Reuters) – The Texas power grid operator on Friday forecast demand next week would reach its highest so far this year as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to bring relief during another heatwave. The United States has been beset by several extreme weather events this year,...

