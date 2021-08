Sprouts Farmers Market officials are confident they have the strategy and the financials right. What they’re continuing to miss are customer traffic and sales. The conundrum was illustrated in a 7% sales decline for the Phoenix-based natural foods chain, with comps tumbling by 10% in its fiscal second quarter ending July 4. The comp decline was well in excess of market expectations of a 6% slide, and prompted revised guidance now calling for a low single-digit comp decline for the fiscal year vs. a previous expectation of flat comps. Hefty gross profit margins of 36.1% of sales on the other hand drove net income of $61 million and earnings per share of 52 cents, which were better than Wall Street had anticipated.