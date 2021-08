This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. With the surge of online shopping, the availability of counterfeits for many brands has persisted and grown, leaving consumers unaware about counterfeits and unable to make informed purchasing decisions. The Canon anti-counterfeit consumer education microsite includes updated tips on how to spot counterfeits that unlawfully bear the Canon logo as well as a discussion about the difference between gray market and counterfeit goods for consumers who may not know how to distinguish between them. The microsite also offers consumers handy links to anti-counterfeit product advisories and resources, as well as a link to some valuable information that Canon provides to its consumers concerning another form of fakery being offered to the public– some service and support companies passing themselves off as authorized Canon repair facilities.