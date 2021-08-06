Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Beware the “Desantis Variant” Dangerous COVID Scapegoating Strain Circulating Among GOP

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC – The new Republican variant of COVID-19 is a toxic mix of racism, xenophobia and the scapegoating of immigrants. And it is spreading rapidly among the GOP. Starting in Texas, where it was incubated by Governor Greg Abbott, the variant has mutated into a new strain, the DeSantis Variant, now spreading in Florida where it is increasingly deadly to Floridians. It is spreading so rapidly it has infected Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who recently accused Democrats of “plucking” migrant children with COVID who have crossed the border into the U.S. and using them to “seed” new coronavirus variants across the country. It has also spread to states with Republican governors such as having previously infected South Dakota and Iowa. The virus so addles the brains of these so-called leaders, they prefer to endanger their own citizens and scapegoat immigrants rather than protect their states.

americasvoice.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Eugene Robinson
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Scapegoating#Gop#Floridians#Democrats#Covid#Tpm#Republicans#Hispanic#Washington Post#Fox News#Americans#Daily Kos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DeSantis loses again in court as critics say his political ambition drives challenged laws

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping agenda is increasingly running aground in the courtroom. The decision by a federal judge Sunday to block DeSantis’ ban on vaccination passports for Norwegian Cruise Lines is just the latest judicial setback for the Florida governor on issues ranging from his touted Big Tech anti-censorship law to the so-called “John Morgan law” that would have severely curtailed funding for ballot measures.
Public Healtharcamax.com

DeSantis is Standing Up to the Weenies

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism, is the word “weenie.”
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida's COVID troubles worsen, DeSantis faces GOP pushback

There's plenty of COVID-related news out of Florida, and all of it is awful. A week ago this morning, we took a look at conditions in the Sunshine State, which had reached crisis levels unseen since the start of the pandemic. An NBC News report noted at the time, "The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus."
KidsPosted by
Salon

The GOP's death cult comes for the children

There is little doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the fears parents have about their children's well-being. The typical parental anxiety now comes with worries about the latest Delta variant of COVID-19 —which appears to spread more easily in children than the initial coronavirus outbreak — questions on whether their children are going to have to wear masks when they go back to school, and anticipation for a yet-to-be approved vaccine for children under 12.
americasvoice.org

Associated Press Explainer Obliterates Right Wing Disinformation About Immigrants, the Border and COVID

“Is it a pandemic of the migrants? No, it is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”. Washington, DC – For weeks, we have been highlighting how the Republican strain of COVID-19 scapegoating has spread like a virus within the Republican Party echo chamber (see here, here, here and here). From Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to Tucker Carlson and Newt Gingrich, right wingers are desperately trying to avoid accountability for increased infections, hospitalizations and deaths by scapegoating immigrants and refugees encountered at the border.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Public HealthWashington Post

Has Ron DeSantis cracked the code to lead the post-Trump GOP?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching as the delta variant ravages his state, causing an explosion in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Courts are rebuking his appallingly reckless covid decisions. School districts are rebelling against his efforts to prevent them from taking steps to minimize transmission of the virus. The president of the United States has singled him out as a particularly vivid example of state government irresponsibility and failure. His approval rating is falling.
EducationNews4Jax.com

Legality Of DeSantis Defunding Schools Due To Mask Mandates

Under Florida law, students are entitled to safe schools and six attorneys feel that is being threatened amid a spread of the Delta variant and an Executive Order for Governor Ron DeSantis banning school mask mandates. Governor DeSantis said that schools with mandates will lose state funding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy