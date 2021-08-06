The Cuomo report indicates he may have committed criminal sexual assault
As soon as New York Attorney General Letitia James released her exhaustive report finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had sexually harassed numerous women, observers began counting the ways in which he might leave office. Will he be impeached, and if so, when? Might he resign first? Is there any scenario in which he could serve out his current term - or even run for re-election? Would voters then give him the boot?www.ncadvertiser.com
