HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you or your children love to ride rides at the Kansas State Fair, you have just a few days to take advantage of unlimited ride wristbands. The wristband provides unlimited rides on the first and second Friday of the fair and then every weekday except Monday, and the last day of the fair. Monday of course is Dillons Day at the fair, which provides rides for one ticket. Unlimited wristbands are $30 until Sunday, July 31.