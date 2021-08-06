Cancel
Owensboro, KY

OCTC: Masks required inside all buildings

 5 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Community and Technical College will require face masks to be worn inside all OCTC buildings beginning Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. “The risk of infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19 is very high in our four-county region and we must take steps to protect our campus community,” said Dr. Scott Williams, OCTC President, “Face masks are highly effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and this mitigation strategy is one way that we can try and create a safe environment for everyone on our campuses.”

