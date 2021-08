The Los Angeles Lakers reloaded in a big way this past offseason after trading for Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards. Westbrook brings a level of physicality and athleticism at the point guard position the Lakers sorely lacked last season, though there are questions about his fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook is a historically poor shooter who needs the basketball to be effective, so it remains to be seen how he will look as the clear third option for the team.