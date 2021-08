You love your Apple Watch, but the band is another story. Perhaps you have a small wrist and the band looks way too big. Maybe you want something more suited to everyday wear. Or perhaps you just want something that has the absolute perfect fit. No matter your reasons, we're here to help you find the best Apple Watch bands for your taste and needs. In fact, if you consider some of the many third-party options, there are more Apple Watch bands out there than traditional watch bands. Seriously, whether you've got the latest Apple Watch series (that would be an Apple Watch Series 6, though a Series 7 may be coming soon) or an Apple Watch SE, there's a perfect watch strap out there for you.