Yelp will allow users to filter businesses by COVID-19 vaccination requirements

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
 5 days ago
Yelp is adding another filter to its rating platform. Now users will be able to filter restaurants and other businesses by COVID-19 vaccination status.

The company announced the feature Thursday.

There will be two filters available: “Proof of vaccination required” and “All staff fully vaccinated.”

A notation will also be seen for businesses that require proof of vaccination when looking at search results.

Yelp is monitoring business pages that opt in to the designators to make sure that there is no backlash from users over their vaccination policy decisions.

It also started placing a function called Unusual Activity Alerts on pages where businesses have either higher than normal activity or get public attention over a coronavirus vaccine stance.

This isn’t the first time Yelp has turned on a review system. It has a similar policy for Black, Latinx, Asian and LGBTQ-owned businesses.

So far Yelp has used its filter more than 100 times for COVID-19-related posts and has removed 4,500 reviews for violations.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Jacksonville, FL
