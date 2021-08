Mortgage brokers are facing not only unprecedented volume, but increasing demand to close deals in record time—presenting them both vast opportunity and costly pitfalls. In this episode, CMP TV sits down with Kate Wybrow, Vice President for Distribution at FCT, as she discusses the market’s unprecedented challenges and how brokers can adapt to them. Learn about where most real estate deals go wrong, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new ideas and technology to address these issues, like FCT’s valuation solutions.