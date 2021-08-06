Cancel
Springsteen, US Team Qualify for Equestrian Jumping Final

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team earned an encore performance in qualifying Friday night. Springsteen and gold medal-winning teammates Laura Kraut and McClain Ward secured a spot in Saturday night's team jumping final with a trio of nearly perfect trips around the Equestrian Park course. Their combined 13 penalty points ranked fifth of 19 entrants — the top 10 advanced to the medal round.

