Springsteen, US Team Qualify for Equestrian Jumping Final

Jessica Springsteen and the US equestrian team won big at the Tokyo Olympics!. With France getting two penalties in equestrian jumping, the U.S. and Sweden were set up for a jump-off in the Tokyo Olympics, an outcome the Americans were hoping for all along. However, the format for showjumping changed with this Olympics. In prior years, teams competed with four riders and took the top three qualifying scores. This year, the equestrian teams only were allowed three riders, thus making all three scores count.