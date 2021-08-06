2020 Olympics: USA to meet Japan in women’s basketball gold medal game
The semifinals of the 2020 Olympics women’s basketball tournament are now complete. Here are the recaps. The USA Basketball women’s national team made easy work out of Serbia, the current Women’s EuroBasket champions with a 79-59 rout. Though this was a blowout, it wasn’t like Team USA was shooting 60 percent from the floor (they didn’t break 50) or force the Serbians to commit 20 turnovers (Serbia only committed 12).www.bulletsforever.com
