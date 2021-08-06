How Nero's Joe Ray Teamed With Lakou Mizik to Bring New Life to Haitian Vodou Traditions
There's a phrase in Haitian Creole -- “Yanyan wa manje vyann nan kite zo a” -- that translates to “eat the meat, leave the bones.” “You do your time, and you leave the rest of the time for the other generation that comes,” explains Steeve Valcourt, a guitarist and singer in the Haitian roots music eight-piece band Lakou Mizik. “You leave what you did, what you create, what you understand. And that's where your immortality starts to come through.”www.billboard.com
