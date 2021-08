If a crisis is a terrible thing to waste, how terrible would it be to waste two simultaneous crises?. While still in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and the Delta variant (isn’t “crisis” overused and thus losing its power?), comes a report from a panel of scientists assembled by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an organization that provides governments with information intended to shape their climate policies. The Sixth Assessment Report, “Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis,” repeats what we have heard many times before: climate change is going to fry us all if governments don’t do something to reduce greenhouse gases drastically.