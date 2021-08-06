Cancel
Oregon State

Local economic summit highlights Eastern Oregon

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 5 days ago

HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition announced this week the second Eastern Oregon Economic Summit is just around the corner. The two-day event provides an opportunity for private and public sector leaders from throughout Oregon to learn about the growth and potential of Eastern Oregon’s economy. Speakers include industry experts and state and federal lawmakers. It includes field and industry tours, general session speakers and a series of discussion panels focused on regional economic updates, federal and state legislative updates, program and industry updates and more.

