Colorado State

Why Your Colorado Grocery Bill May Be On the Way Up

By Zane Mathews
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 6 days ago
The temporary closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is having a major impact on Coloradans in more ways than one. Of course, anyone who has traveled the I-70 corridor in recent days is well aware of how the closure of the interstate has dramatically increased travel times across the state. Detours around Glenwood Canyon are adding nearly three hours to travel times between the front range and the western slope. However, the inconvenience of the closure isn't even the worst of it.

1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

