MAN JAILED FOLLOWING REPORTED ARGUEMENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following a reported argument on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:55 p.m. the suspect and another person had a verbal disagreement over breaking up, in the 1500 block of Micelli Street. The report said the victim was lying down in their tent in Micelli Park when the man allegedly kicked a piece of plywood into the victim’s shoulder, which aggravated a prior injury. The suspect ran from the scene prior to officer’s arrival but returned a short time later.