Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Argentina’s Soybean Super-Highway is Drying Up

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean. So when...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Soybean Oil#Soybean Super Highway#South American#Argentine#Ciara Cec#Cargill Inc#Glencore Plc#Yacyreta#Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Column: Slow U.S. corn shipments could pressure supply forecasts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - The United States has already secured a record corn export campaign for the nearly concluded season, but the shipments are unlikely to match the government’s current forecast because the pace has recently been too slow. Disappointing export inspections last week - a marketing year low...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soybeans, Bean Oil Jump to Sharp Gains

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 4 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 13 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 2 1/4 cents lower. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are slightly higher, with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest will be closely watched for changes but remains mostly active over the next few days with some extreme heat.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Lower, Soybeans Higher

Corn is 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are 6 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 3 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Tuesday with trade remaining solidly within the recent range, trading through $5.50 yet again most of Tuesday morning. Ethanol margins will get a bit of a boost if the early action is sustained with softer corn and firmer energies, and cheaper fall blends just around the corner.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat higher on global supply fears; soybeans climb, corn eases

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday as European wheat markets climbed on concern about tightening global supplies, traders said. Soybean futures firmed on renewed export demand for U.S. supplies while corn ended modestly lower, pressured by better-than-expected weekly U.S. crop condition ratings.
Grocery & SupermaketLas Vegas Herald

Retailers warn of increased coffee prices from Brazil

The worst frost in decades in top coffee producing country Brazil, coupled with high freight costs sparked by Covid-19, are set to push retail coffee prices to a record high in the coming weeks. Although consumers will soon have to pay more to purchase coffee from supermarkets, traders believe high...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Checking the 2021/22 Global Crop Ahead of Aug. WASDE Report

The effects of weather on the 2021/22 global wheat crop have sparked a run-up in prices even as harvest progresses in the Northern Hemisphere. Given the market’s supply concerns, U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) gathered information from major wheat exporting countries to see what may affect USDA’s next estimates of world supply and demand due on Aug. 12.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

First shipment of fresh U.S. blueberries arrives in China

TOKYO — The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council has teamed up with Pagoda, China's largest fruit shop chain with over 4,700 outlets, to celebrate the first-ever export of fresh U.S. blueberries to the mainland China market. The celebration followed the arrival of the first shipment of fresh U.S. blueberries to China,...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peel: Beef and cattle trade rebounds from the pandemic

Peel: Beef and cattle trade rebounds from the pandemic. U.S. beef exports have bounced back from the pandemic disruptions last year. Total beef exports for the January – June period in 2021 are up 21.5 percent over the first six months of 2020. This includes a 46.2 percent year over year increase for the month of June over the low point last year. Compared to 2019, year to date beef exports are up 12.1 percent this year. Total beef imports for the first six months of 2021 are down 3.7 percent year over year and down slightly by 0.8 percent over the same period in 2019.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Argentina beats Brazil for men’s volleyball bronze

TOKYO — Argentina won its second Olympics medal ever in men’s volleyball, rallying to beat Brazil 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 for the bronze on Saturday. The only other medal the Argentinians won in the sport came in Seoul in 1988 when they also beat Brazil for the bronze. Argentina lost the bronze medal game in 2000 in Sydney to Italy in its only other appearance in the medal round.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Column: Where’s China? U.S. soybean sales drag ahead of export season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - China’s apparent lack of interest in the upcoming U.S. soybean harvest has put bullish traders on edge and U.S. export prospects in question. The world’s top soybean buyer has been relatively inactive in the U.S. market for the last several months, a stark contrast with a year ago when China’s buying was rampant.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's July soybean imports fall on year on weak crushing margins

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The world's top buyer of the oilseed brought in 8.67 million tonnes of soybeans in July, down 14.1% from 10.09...
AgricultureBoston Globe

Farmers race to save their cattle from Canada’s drought

Thick gray smoke from distant forest fires hovers over pastures in western Canada, some browned or barren because of a yearslong drought that has worsened since the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking June heat wave. Field after field of ranchlands that keep the cattle fed have been stunted, parched, or mowed down...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Drought leads Brazil to import more LNG

The US Energy Department reported that H1 LNG imports far surpassed the five-year average. The US Energy Department said August 5 that severe drought in Brazil is curbing hydroelectricity capacity and leading to increased imports of LNG as a stop-gap measure. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the energy...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 2-4 cents, corn mixed, wheat up 3-7 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firming on concerns about supply shortfalls in Russia and a low-quality crop in the European Union. Expectations for a small harvest of U.S. spring wheat also lends support. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures hit their highest since May 11 overnight. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 6 cents at $7.30-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat rose 2-3/4 cents to $7.10-1/4 per bushel overnight, and MGEX September spring wheat fell 3/4 cent to $9.19 per bushel. CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn, with market underpinned by concerns about dry weather in the western U.S. Midwest curtailing crop yields. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Tuesday projected U.S. 2021 corn production at 14.945 billion bushels, with an average yield of 176.9 bushels per acre. Both were below the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest projections. * Technical resistance for benchmark CBOT December corn contract seen at 40-day moving average. Support noted around the 20-day moving average. * CBOT December corn last traded unchanged at $5.51-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen firming after most-active contract dropped 2.5% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage decline in four weeks. Gains kept in check by concerns about easing demand from processors and exporters. * CBOT November soybeans were up 2-1/2 cents at $13.22-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Sciencehot96.com

Bolivia’s lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s Lake Poopo was once a fountain of life for local inhabitants, who fished from its teeming waters and farmed along its banks. Now it is a desert. Scientists say the one-time lake, which sprawls across Bolivia’s sun-drenched, high-altitude altiplano, has fallen victim to decades of...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's soybean exports slump in July amid stock hoarding

July exports fall to 8.6 million mt from 9.9 million mt last year. Farmers hoard stocks amid volatile prices, hopes for stronger Q4. Brazil's soybean exports fell in July as the hoarding of stocks by farmers raised supply concerns, sources told S&P Global Platts Aug. 3, which is expected to support demand for US beans.
FIFAESPN

At Olympics, Cunha emerges as Brazil's potential future up front; Argentina knocked out but unearth potential in the heart of defence

For those who followed their extended buildup, it was clear that Brazil started losing the 1998 World Cup two years earlier in the Atlanta Olympics. Pride restored after winning USA 94, confidence flying with a highly promising new generation, it was assumed in Brazil that the team would stroll to Olympic gold in 1996 and then head over to France. But for all its bright flickers, the team never entirely convinced in Atlanta, and it was not a total surprise when they threw away the semifinal against Nigeria. They had looked rudderless, leaderless; and so, in the wake of the Olympic disappointment, there was a recall for 1994 captain Dunga.

Comments / 0

Community Policy