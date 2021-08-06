Take a Peek Inside Colorado’s Notorious SuperMax Prison
Perhaps the most notorious prison in the United States, The SuperMax or ADX, holds some of the most dangerous criminals alive. Although Pueblo and Canon City, Colorado are pretty well-known towns, the SuperMax is located in a much lesser-known part of the state. The prison sits just off of Highway 50 in what is considered Florence, Colorado, but is hardly visible from the highway that splits Pueblo and Canon City.espnwesterncolorado.com
