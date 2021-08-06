Dancing was what disco was all about; the lyrics were somewhat superficial

The Montreux Jazz Festival has been going strong since 1966, even though they haven’t strictly stuck with the “jazz” label. “I’d like to do a medley of some songs I recorded in the early ’60s,” singer Etta James said while introducing her medley of “At Last/Trust Me/Sunday Kind of Love” onstage at the famous festival in the summer of 1989. “I think, at that point, they thought I was going to be a jazz singer.” She stretches out the word “jazz” just a millisecond longer than most of us would speak it, probably out of amusement towards her own words. “I’d like to do a tune for you now; it’s an old blues tune. As you know, I am a blues singer,” James says as she introduces “Drown in My Own Tears” from the same stage 14 years earlier during her first-ever Montreux set.