Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dancing was what disco was all about; the lyrics were somewhat superficial

sjnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Disco balls, strobe lights, black light, and fog machines created a unique atmosphere at my junior high dances, but what about the sound?. The 1970s birthed the disco era. This music was known for having a good, danceable beat with catchy lyrics, although the lyrical depth may not have been there. Still, for those who lived during those days, disco music left its imprint, for better or worse.

www.sjnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disco Music#Dancing Queen#Dance Steps#The Sunshine Band#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 40 Classic Photos of the Divine Diva

For Whitney Houston, it wasn’t a matter of if she’d become a performer, but when. Her mother, Cissy, is a powerhouse gospel singer who toured with Elvis Presley and sang backup on Aretha Franklin records. Her cousin, Dionne Warwick, defied every expectation for a Black pop singer in the ’60s with crossover hits like “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Born in 1963, Houston inhaled Chaka Khan records in her youth and sang in the choir at Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church, where Cissy acted as musical director. Word quickly spread around town about Houston, the teenage girl with the octave-spanning voice of an angel.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music From The 80s – What Is It?

Dance music from the 1980s falls under the category of “Disco music”. In this era there was a major transformation in the way dance music is made. People used to listen to hip hop and jazz on the radio. Nowadays people listen to it while driving down the road, at clubs, at weddings, at parties, etc.
Musicthefocus.news

What is the meaning of Billie Bossa Nova? Lyrics send Twitter into meltdown

Billie Eilish’s highly-anticipated second album has finally arrived this Friday 30 July 2021. Happier Than Ever is the follow-up to Eilish’s critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The sixteen-track album is laden with messages of empowerment and full of introspection, notably exploring the...
Musicclassicfm.com

Who wrote ‘Wheels on the Bus’ and what are the full lyrics?

We explore the history, origins and lyrics of the popular 1930s American folk song for children. ‘Wheels on the Bus’ is a popular nursery rhyme, telling of the various aspects of a bus trip. From the ‘round and round’ turn of the wheels and ‘swish swish swish’ of the windscreen...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Meet the dance performance Krewe keeping Disco alive in The Magic City

Disco is “Stayin’ Alive” in Birmingham, thanks to a dedicated performance “Krewe” of disco enthusiasts known as Magic City Disco. Since their formation a few years ago, Magic City Disco has been shakin’ their groove thing at dozens of fun events throughout the Southeast. We spoke with longtime member Jena Standard to learn what it takes to boogie with the best!
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Our Top Disco Songs Of All Time

No genre of music gets hated on more than disco. For fans of pretty much any other form of music in the late ’70s disco was terrible, something you wouldn’t inflict on even your worst enemy. So many people hated disco so fervently, there was a riot when tens of thousands packed the White Sox stadium ‘79 for disco demolition night! But guess what. Those people are not ‘right’, because music is subjective, and many people just wanna Feel The Love, because hey, disco is just plain fun.
EntertainmentPopMatters

Etta James Owned the Stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival

The Montreux Jazz Festival has been going strong since 1966, even though they haven’t strictly stuck with the “jazz” label. “I’d like to do a medley of some songs I recorded in the early ’60s,” singer Etta James said while introducing her medley of “At Last/Trust Me/Sunday Kind of Love” onstage at the famous festival in the summer of 1989. “I think, at that point, they thought I was going to be a jazz singer.” She stretches out the word “jazz” just a millisecond longer than most of us would speak it, probably out of amusement towards her own words. “I’d like to do a tune for you now; it’s an old blues tune. As you know, I am a blues singer,” James says as she introduces “Drown in My Own Tears” from the same stage 14 years earlier during her first-ever Montreux set.
Musicnashvillelifestyles.com

New Music: August 2021

Kalie Shorr completes her transformation on I Got Here by Accident, sounding at home with a blaring blast of girl-powered pop punk. Underappreciated in country, her snarling sparkle shines here, as grungy chords collide with pounding drums and Swift-ian story songs built on real-life drama. (Available August 13) ANDERSON EAST...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Black Eyed Peas Songs: Pop Music Juggernauts

The Black Eyed Peas helped change the course of music thanks to a run of some of the biggest and best pop songs of the 00s. Though the group began with different members, and now features singer J. Rey Soul in Fergie’s place, the seismic shift they helped oversee in mainstream music thanks to their radical reinterpretation of the pop canon changed the way the genre sounded.
CelebritiesAllure

Normani Breaks Down Her Iconic Music Video Choreography

Singer and dancer Normani breaks down her most iconic looks and choreography from music videos. She reflects on set design and style decisions, collaborating with Cardi B., her iconic high-ponytails and the unparalleled choreography of Sean Bankhead. From "W.A.P." to "Wild Side," Normani gives an in-depth explanation of the inspirations for her iconic music video performances. She also describes how showing her wild side is exemplary of her 'divine femininity.'
MusicPunknews.org

Billy Idol announces new EP, releases video

Billy Idol has announced that he will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called The Roadside and will be out September 17 via Dark Horse Records. He has also released a music video for his new song "Bitter Taste". He will be touring the US this summer and fall. Billy Idol released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

DJ Music – What Is Electronic Dance Music?

Electronic dance music, sometimes called just “dance music,” is a broad category of percussive musical styles created mostly for clubs, raves, concerts, and gyms. DJs mix beats from a large array of music sources such as vocals, instrumental, and instrumentals. A typical electronic dance mix contains at least one vocalist, at least one instrumentalist, and at least one dance beat. Electronic dance music often has dance break beats, which are rhythmic dance beats that occur while the music is stopped. Other break beats are variations of the rhythm where the music is still but an instrumental kicks in and the music speeds up.
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Logic’s New Project ‘Bobby Tarantino III’

Despite announcing his retirement just over one year ago and billing last year’s No Pressure as his “final” album, Maryland rapper Logic is back today with the release of his new album, Bobby Tarantino III. It’s the latest installment in his Bobby Tarantino series, the last of which came out in 2018.
TV ShowsColumbian

What happened to all the dance shows?

You have questions. I have some answers. What happened to “So You Think You Can Dance” for this summer? Also, Jennifer Lopez’s dance show. A profile of “SYTYCD’s” Nigel Lythgoe in Variety earlier this summer said the show’s “highly anticipated” return “is still to be determined; (but) the last season wrapped up with a live finale in September 2019, almost two years ago.” While that long delay could be blamed on the pandemic, which scuttled a 17th season originally planned for 2020, I have not seen anything from Fox about the show coming back. “World of Dance,” NBC’s competition series with Lopez, did manage a COVID-protected fourth season in 2020, but the network decided not to order a fifth run.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

25 New Songs Out Today

WRECK AND REFERENCE - "CHANGE (IN THE HOUSE OF FLIES)" (DEFTONES COVER) Wreck and Reference have released their Deftones cover from The Flenser's upcoming nu metal tribute compilation. They chose a song that leans more atmospheric/shoegazy than nu metal to begin with, but they push the song even further in that direction. It's a cool rework.

Comments / 0

Community Policy