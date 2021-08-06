Saints and 49ers Quarterback Battles: Fantasy Football Breakdown
There are a few quarterback battles playing out in training camp that fantasy football players have their eyes on. In New Orleans, we are waiting to see if Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill wins the starting job. Meanwhile, in San Francisco, it looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will be the Week 1 starter but most fantasy players want the dual-threat rookie Trey Lance to take over sooner than later. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano discuss the outlook for both quarterback situations for the Saints and 49ers.www.si.com
