The Hold Steady On Mountain Stage

Robben Ford is pleased to announce the release of his new single "A Dragon's Tail." About the single, Robben says that “A strong guitar and bassline and a singing melody set up a long, blazing guitar solo. This thing rocks!” The single is off the wildly anticipated album, Pure, to drop August 27, 2021, via earMUSIC (distributed by BFD / The Orchard in North America.) Pure will be the first wholly instrumental studio album since 1997's Tiger Walk, and it's available for pre-order now. Pure features the guitar virtuoso's tremendous music vocabulary of jazz, blues, and rock. Pure seamlessly blends a soulful west coast vibe with bluesy hard rock stylings. Some of the exceptional guest musicians featured are Nate Smith, Toss Panos, and Shannon Forest.
