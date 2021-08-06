Cancel
After trade request, James Washington might be the receiver Saints need

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington has been buried on the depth chart — in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game, in which top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was inactive, he played behind Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Ray-ray McCloud III. Now he wants out, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting a trade request filed with the black and yellow.

It’s an open secret that the Saints lack viable options at receiver. With injuries to Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith and a suspension likely on the way for Deonte Harris, second-year pro Marquez Callaway is the only receiver we can say with confidence will be ready for Week 1. The situation is so bad that no one has beaten Ken Crawley (a marked man every time he’s taken the field in recent years) in daily one-on-one drills a week into camp.

So Washington makes sense. The 25-year old would immediately be the most-accomplished receiver under 30, with all due respect to Chris Hogan, and he still hasn’t really scratched his potential in the NFL. And unlike other receivers to request a trade, like Patriots first rounder N’Keal Harry, maybe Washington could be had at lower cost in a contract year.

The former second round draft pick out of Oklahoma State has appeared in 45 regular season games, averaging 2.0 receptions and 29.9 receiving yards per game — and an impressive 14.9 receiving yards per catch. He’s converted a first down on 61 of his 90 catches and scored a personal-best 5 touchdowns last season. He’d be a good fit in New Orleans if the price is right. Pittsburgh’s offensive line is in terrible shape, so maybe the Saints could flip a game-experienced backup like Will Clapp or Ethan Greenidge for him, though you have to think they’d be loathe to part with a better option in James Hurst.

Then again, Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis have done their best to make us believe they genuinely like their options at receiver as the depth chart currently stands. That group of undrafted rookies, practice squad holdovers, and former lacrosse pros doesn’t inspire much confidence outside the building, but maybe the Saints have seen more than we have. Keep an eye out if there’s any movement here.

