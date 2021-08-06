Sarpy County priest resigns after he's accused of stealing from parish and estate

A Sarpy County priest who formerly served in Omaha has resigned after a routine audit conducted by the Archdiocese of Omaha uncovered theft, the archdiocese said. The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, a 72-year-old pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Springfield, is suspected of stealing more than $125,000 from his parish and an estate in Douglas County, the archdiocese said. The archdiocese said the thefts took place from 2019 to this year and have been reported to law enforcement agencies in Sarpy and Douglas Counties.