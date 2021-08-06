Sterup Enterprises Acquires The Polk County News

By Ray Kappel (The Pawnee Republican) Sterup Enterprises has acquired the Polk County News effective August 1, 2021. Owners John and Anna Sterup are from Tecumseh, Nebraska. John and Anna have family ties in the Polk County Area. The Sterups have three sons, Jack, John, and Theodore. They have owned the Pawnee Republican in Pawnee City since 2019 and Frazier's Café in Tecumseh since 2020. They are hometown oriented with a goal of growing the Polk County News. "I have always been fascinated with newspapers. I love history and newspapers provide a specific history to the area they serve," John Sterup said. The Sterups think Polk County is ideal for a newspaper business besides being a beautiful area. John said the architecture is amazing and very historic. John sees the newspaper as both a business and a service. "The role of the Polk County News is to make sure events and changes are accurately reported. I want the Polk County News to be the biggest promoter of the area," he said. He said there will be no major changes to start. He said the biggest goal is to get running smoothly and start serving the people of Polk County. He sees a great future for the paper and the area. He notes that the people are nice and friendly. He added that small towns are becoming more popular as places to live. Subscription prices will remain the same, as they will on most goods. Any major changes will be noted in the paper.