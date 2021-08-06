Galaxy continue signing spree, add defender Niko Hamalainen to bolster roster

With the departure of Michael Palandra to the OJHL, the Clippers were looking for another 20-year-old offensive defenceman to add scoring punch from the backend. Josh Burke is a six-foot, 181-pound defenceman from Florida, USA. He started his high school hockey in Florida where he accumulated 186 points in 73 games, including 97 goals and 89 assists for a 2.55 points per game average, staggering numbers for a defenceman. Given his great success in Florida, he moved on to the New Jersey Jr. Titans program, one of the top programs on the East Coast of the US, where again he put in some very impressive numbers for a defenceman, well over a point per game. He then jumped to the NAHL midway through the 2019-20 season with the Admarillo Bulls and then last year, he was with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks where he accumulated 23 points in 45 games.