Galaxy continue signing spree, add defender Niko Hamalainen to bolster roster

By LA Times
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy’s spree of European acquisitions continued Friday when the team picked up defender Niko Hamalainen on a five-month loan from Queens Park Rangers of the second-tier English Championship. The move was preceded by a trade in which the Galaxy sent $50,000 in general allocation money to the Chicago Fire...

