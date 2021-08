After a nationwide search, Goodwill Industries Manasota has named a new president to succeed longtime leader Bob Rosinsky, who will retire in June 2022. Donn Githens, who has served as Goodwill Manasota’s vice president of operations since 2015 and worked within the Goodwill system since 2006, has been named the organization’s new president, assuming his new role as of July 1 of this year. Rosinsky will remain CEO until his retirement in June 2022, assisting Githens and the board with strategic planning, organizational development, project management and the transition. Upon Rosinsky's retirement, Githens will become president and CEO.