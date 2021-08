Revolver has teamed with Spirit Adrift for an exclusive "fuego" vinyl variant of their new EP, Forge Your Future. It's limited to 300 copies worldwide — order yours now. Nate Garrett is building a house. In March of last year, the Spirit Adrift leader decamped from his longtime home base of Phoenix, Arizona for the small town of Bastrop, Texas. It's been a brutal pandemic year, but he's confident that he made the right decision. He's digging it so much, in fact, that he's not only constructing a brand-new permanent home there — but he's also recruited his family to come live with him in the Lone Star State.