Two Rise Against Albums Certified Platinum by the RIAA

By Chad Childers
Z94
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These are the best of times for Rise Against. The title track of their new Nowhere Generation album has topped the Mainstream Rock chart, while two of their previous albums have just reached platinum status. According to the RIAA, The Sufferer and The Witness and Appeal to Reason have both...

z94.com

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
