Two Rise Against Albums Certified Platinum by the RIAA

The kings of punk rock are taking a stand on recent social issues. Rise Against will be touring around the country to promote their new Loma Vista Recordings LP and its hit title track, Nowhere Generation, which has risen to the top of numerous Billboard charts since its release. This multi-Gold and Platinum punk rock band from Chicago formed in 1999 featuring Tim McIlrath (singer/guitarist/lyricist), Zach Blair (lead guitarist), Joe Principe (bassit), and Brandon Barnes (drummer). The band will be making a tour stop at The Fillmore, at 6 Canal St. in New Orleans, on August 10, 2021. New school punk and old school punk will come together in support of this tour with performances by Decendants and The Mezingers.