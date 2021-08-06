Fundraising effort for new Blair park, splash pad under way
Construction on a new Blair park, including a splash pad, could begin as early as this spring as a fundraising effort gets under way. Generations Park, which is to be located in the green space just north of the Blair Public Library and Technology Center in the Deerfield subdivision, will include a splash pad, playground equipment, pickleball courts, half-court basketball, bocce ball, horse shoe pits, green space, shelters and restrooms.www.enterprisepub.com
Comments / 0