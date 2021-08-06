Checking out some small-town charm and history with Historic Fincastle

America is a country that’s comprised of 50 wonderful, wholly unique states — each with its own identity, culture, and history. Within each state, there are big cities and small towns, and it’s these different locales that form the fabric of the United States of America. While there’s a lot to be said for America’s major metropolises and their attractions, today we’re celebrating the small towns that really capture the spirit of what makes our country so very wonderful. These small towns are places that honor history while also moving forward, where local businesses are lauded and supported, where residents enjoy an amazing quality of life and have a tremendous sense of pride in where they live. These 25 charming small towns are some of the coolest in America, offering visitors beauty, history, and experiences that will undoubtedly further your love for our great country.