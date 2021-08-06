2 die after Ada County house fire

Two people that were taken to a Salt Lake City hospital with life-threatening injuries after their home southwest of Boise caught fire last month, have died from their injuries.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. on July 19 at a home on West Huntwood Drive, near the Boise Ranch Golf Course.

A man and a woman were pulled from the home and take to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were later transported to a hospital in Utah.

The Boise Fire Department said Friday it has learned both fire victims have died. The man passed away on July 20, and the woman died on July 28.



"This was a devastating fire for our firefighters and the community. Serious injuries and loss of life is something that affects all of us and our hearts go out to the victims and their family," said Boise Fire Department Division Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Bisagno.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The fire destroyed most of the home and a car that had been parked in the garage. It took firefighters three hours to get the fire under control.

Investigators says evidence suggests the fire started due to an electrical failure in the carport. The cause is classified as accidental. It is not believed that smoke detectors in the home were in working condition at the time of the fire.

The Boise Fire Department recommends smoke alarms for every level of your home and routine testing. Here are some tips on smoke alarm installation and maintenance .

