The HP EliteBook 840 G8 has one huge advantage over most other business laptops, but it comes at a cost
It's no secret that Core i7 Iris Xe offers tremendous performance advantages over the older UHD Graphics 620 or Iris Plus series. If you're running the GPU at full power, however, fan noise will typically be very loud. For example, running games on the Iris Xe-powered ADATA XPG Xenia or Dell XPS 13 9310 would raise fan noise to 40 dB(A) or 37 dB(A), respectively.www.notebookcheck.net
