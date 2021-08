The first SSD for the PS5 has been confirmed, alongside official Sony support for external storage. Up until now, your ability to pick up a PS5 external hard drive has been limited to pretty much nothing. Fortunately, earlier today hardware provider Seagate confirmed that its FireCuda 530 SSD (via Finder) "has met all the PS5 SSD requirements." That means that even with its heatsink variants, the Firecuda will mount within the PS5's narrow SSD slot, boosting your console's storage by either 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a maximum of 4TB. Given that the PS5's internal storage runs to only 667GB of useable space, that's a significant increase, even with the smallest drive.