Rumor: Dead Space Remake Release Date Will Fall in Late 2022 at the Earliest

With the rumors of a Dead Space remake being in the works for several months, fans took it all with a grain of salt. When it comes to the gaming industry, gossip and speculations on potential secret projects being developed is a common occurrence. Originally developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts, Dead Space became an award-winning survival horror series. It spawned two sequels, two spin-offs, and an aminated feature. This universe was well-received and players couldn’t get enough of it. When Visceral Games went defunct in 2017, players naturally assumed that it was the last they will ever see Isaac Clarke and company. Well, it turns out that the rumor of a remake came out to be true. It took players by surprise and it rejuvenated the excitement of going back into the void of space to take on the Necromorphs once again.