Rumor: Dead Space Remake Release Date Will Fall in Late 2022 at the Earliest
The recently-announced remake of Dead Space will reportedly release in late 2022 if production goes smoothly, though publisher EA has not officially confirmed the date (and with work from home protocols amid the pandemic, we’ve seen countless instances of production being delayed and pushed). According to rumors verified by industry insider and GamesBeat writer Jeff Grubb, the company is currently planning a release during its 2023 fiscal year (which begins in late 2022), with more information reportedly coming sometime this year.www.playstationlifestyle.net
