Governor Newsom highlights full reopening of California schools for in-person instruction

Governor Gavin Newsom Friday highlighted the safe reopening of California's schools for full in-person instruction this school year and new investments in education.



The California Comeback Plan includes a $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package that provides an unprecedented level of school and student funding to transform the state's public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity. The governor said he has also advanced funding to give schools access to the resources and support they need to safely reopen.

State officials recently decided to let local school districts decide how to deal with students who refuse to follow the state's mask mandate which has only added to the confusion.

Pfizer expects to know how its vaccine performs among kids ages 5 to 11 by the end of September. Moderna could seek FDA authorization in the winter or early next year. Coronavirus vaccines won't be available for children under 12 until after school starts.

Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state intend to require masks for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status. At the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have banned mask requirements in all public schools.

Californians can see their school's reopening status at the new dashboard and map .

