How does a $12,500 tax credit for a new EV sound? Or $2,500 for a used one?

The 13-year-old Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been given a number of potential overhauls in Congress as part of larger spending bills. As it stands, the current tax credit maxes out at $7,500, which means certain EV and PHEV buyers can reduce their tax burden if they owe the federal government that amount or more. If the buyer only owes the government $2,000, then $2,000 is the credit they get for the EV — the buyer doesn't get a $5,500 tax refund check. Furthermore, the credit begins a quarterly phase-out for automakers that have sold 200,000 qualifying vehicles. GM, counted as one automaker instead of having its brands considered separately, has passed the threshold, as has Tesla. These provisions reward only those who make enough to owe the government money, arguably punish the most popular electric vehicle makers for selling more units, and only apply to new cars. Two rewritten tax credits inching through both houses of Congress want to change all of that.