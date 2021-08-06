Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How does a $12,500 tax credit for a new EV sound? Or $2,500 for a used one?

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13-year-old Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been given a number of potential overhauls in Congress as part of larger spending bills. As it stands, the current tax credit maxes out at $7,500, which means certain EV and PHEV buyers can reduce their tax burden if they owe the federal government that amount or more. If the buyer only owes the government $2,000, then $2,000 is the credit they get for the EV — the buyer doesn't get a $5,500 tax refund check. Furthermore, the credit begins a quarterly phase-out for automakers that have sold 200,000 qualifying vehicles. GM, counted as one automaker instead of having its brands considered separately, has passed the threshold, as has Tesla. These provisions reward only those who make enough to owe the government money, arguably punish the most popular electric vehicle makers for selling more units, and only apply to new cars. Two rewritten tax credits inching through both houses of Congress want to change all of that.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Gm#New Cars#Senate Finance Committee#Electric Drive Tax Credit#Congress#Gm#Oem#Phevs#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?
Income Taxteslarati.com

U.S. EV buyers will get the $7,500 tax credit with a few catches

The United States Electric Vehicle Tax Credit is one of the most notable advantages of purchasing a battery-electric car. The $7,500 check sent to buyers by the Federal Government incentivizes the purchase of sustainable passenger vehicles, so long as the company you are buying from has not sold 200,000 electrified units, which disqualifies Tesla and General Motors from the program. However, the reintroduction of the EV Tax Credit is being discussed as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is moving closer to implementation, and there are a few extra stipulations that will disqualify many vehicles and many buyers from receiving the incentive check based on the cost of the car and your annual income.
Congress & CourtsArs Technica

No EV tax credit if you earn more than $100,000, says US Senate

On Tuesday night, the US Senate passed an amendment that would limit the plug-in vehicle federal tax credit. Currently, tax payers are eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500 based on the size of the vehicle's battery for the first 200,000 plug-in vehicles from a given automaker. But Republican Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska introduced a non-binding amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget bill that would means-test this tax credit, restricting it to tax payers with incomes below $100,000.
Industrynewsdakota.com

Ag, Biofuel, Call for DOE Analysis of Sustainable Aviation fuel Tax Credits

(NAFB) – Biofuel and agriculture groups call on lawmakers to provide an accountable life cycle analysis for sustainable aviation fuel tax credits. In an effort to decarbonize transportation and reduce aviation emissions, Congress is considering new legislation to establish a tax credit to promote and develop robust domestic sustainable aviation fuel production.
EconomyPosted by
SlashGear

Used EVs could be eligible for tax credits in the future

One of the ways that legislators have been trying for several years to encourage consumers to buy electric vehicles is to give them significant tax rebates. For many current electric vehicles, you can get a $7500 federal tax credit. The caveat has been that tax credit was only eligible for people buying new electric vehicles.
Congress & CourtsSheridan Media

Barrasso: ‘EV Tax Credit is a Democrat Giveaway to the Rich’

U.S. Senator John Barrasso spoke on the Senate floor recently about why he opposes the Democrats’ plans to give more American taxpayer dollars to the manufacturers and purchasers of electric vehicles. Barrasso said at a time when middle-class families are hurting from inflation caused by Democrat spending, it’s unconscionable that Democrats want to raise taxes to give more handouts to the rich.
Income TaxTechRepublic

What the bipartisan infrastructure bill means for EV buyers

There aren't any big changes, but current and future electric car owners still would get some nice benefits. The bipartisan infrastructure bill has been in flux since the day it was announced, with a lot of Biden administration EV proposals getting pushed aside or reduced in favor of spending with more widespread support. Still, there are a number of items in the bill of interest to current or prospective EV buyers. Here's a rundown.
Congress & CourtsNewsChannel 36

Reed proposes new clean energy tax credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) is proposing a new tax credit to boost clean energy production. The Corning Republican has re-introduced the Energy Sector Innovation Credit. It’s designed to promote new clean energy technologies, including generation, carbon capture and clean hydrogen production. The money would attempt to...
PoliticsCNET

EV subsidies and tax credits: Electric cars can save you big money at tax time

If you're wondering what in the world is the deal with electric vehicle tax credits, look no further. We're here to make sure you walk into a potential EV purchase with all the information you need, knowing you could be eligible for up to $7,500 at tax time. However, things could change in a moment as the Biden administration continues to ponder its options.
CarsGood News Network

One of the Biggest Myths About EVs is Busted in New Study

One of the biggest debates in modern automotive industry, that there are comparative or more greenhouse gasses produced through EVs and hybrid vehicles, looks to finally be settled after the release of a comprehensive review. Using a life cycle assessment (LCA), the measurement of every ounce of carbon created from...
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Aggressive Investors Should Avoid Clean Energy Fuels Until it Hits $5

In February 2021, I recommended seven stocks to buy under $20. One of those was Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), the largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. I was convinced CLNE stock would keep moving higher due to the transportation industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels. That didn’t...
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Child tax credit

Why is the government helping those who have plenty of money?. After reading the article in the July 31 paper regarding families paying off rent, food, debts, etc. with the child tax credit, I wondered a bit about the amounts noted in the article. This credit begins to phase out at $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. There is a previous credit that can be claimed by individuals with up to $200,000 and couples up to $400,000 income. Seriously? Is there something more to this that I’m missing?
Income Taxfa-mag.com

10 States With The Best Business Tax Climate

There’s nothing uniform about taxes in the U.S. That’s because some states offer bigger tax breaks to attract commercial taxpayers than others do. In a new report, the non-profit Tax Foundation looks at how those differences impact the business environment in each state. "Taxation is inevitable, but the specifics of...
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Proposed federal tobacco tax may cost more than it earns

HOUGHTON — The U.S. Congress on April 22 introduced a proposal to to establish the first federal e-cigarette tax in history, while at the same time, raising the tobacco tax. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.), along with U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and seven other senate Democrats, backed the Tobacco Tax Equity Act of 2021, which would make amendments to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, CPS News (cpsdailynews.com) stated in an Apr. 23 report. The main objective of the bill, according to Durbin, is to reduce youth tobacco-use by closing loopholes in the tax code that he claims the tobacco industry exploits to avoid regulation and taxes for their products.
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus update: When will next monthly child tax credit payment arrive?

Millions of families across the country will receive the second monthly child tax later this week. The money – included in the American Rescue Plan passed in March – expands the existing child tax credit to include children ages 17 and younger. The credit previously provided up to $2,000 per child. The change allows for up to $3,600 for children 5 and younger and $3,000 for those 6-17, payable in monthly installments. Families will receive monthly payments per child of up to $300 for six months of this year starting in July. The remaining half can be claimed in the form of a tax credit in 2021.

Comments / 1

Community Policy