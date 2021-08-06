Cancel
Titans' Caleb Farley talks Week 1 status, getting help from Jackrabbit

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans 2021 first-round pick and cornerback Caleb Farley made his practice debut on Monday, and on Friday he addressed the media for the first time after practice.

The Titans have been slowly ramping Farley up after he missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp while recovering from back surgery. The rookie participated in seven-on-seven and red-zone work at Friday’s practice for the first time, which are more signs of progress.

The biggest question at the moment comes in regard to Farley’s chances of playing in Week 1.

As far as that is concerned, the Virginia Tech product says he thinks he’s moving in the right direction to be ready for the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12, per AtoZ Sports Nashville’s Luke Worsham.

“Absolutely,” Farley said in response to a question about being possibly being ready for Week 1. “I feel like I’m progressing. It’s all about getting back playing at a high level of football, very sharp. Trying to get sharp.”

Farley also noted that it’ll be up to the training staff to determine his timeframe and if he’ll suit up in Week 1.

Someone who has been helping Farley in his development is veteran corner Janoris Jenkins, who recently said that Farley “stay picking my brain.”

Farley went into detail about Jenkins lending a hand, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“That’s huge. It’s incredibly huge,” Farley said. “Having someone that is even willing to open up to me like that and share some of the things he’s learned over his 10-year career… All of that put together, along with our receiving corps., and just this team and coaches, I truly feel the love and the bond here, and I think all of that is huge and will help me progress.”

Farley is trying to earn the starting spot opposite Jenkins, but he’ll have competition from 2020 second-round pick, Kristian Fulton. This is one training camp battle that is incredibly important.

