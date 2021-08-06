Cancel
Music

All Lanes Go: Great Time’s Jill Ryan on trusting, believing in, and loving yourself on ‘Sounds Like___ Vol. 2’

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Time refuses to pick a lane. Constantly switching gears, the Philadelphia-based trio composed of Jill Ryan (lead singer/multi-instrumentalist), Zack Hartmann (bassist/synth), and Donnie Spackman (drummer/synth) are obsessed with experimentation. This love for genre-bending and blending inspired their latest project, Sounds Like___. The series of EP’s finds the band switching...

thekey.xpn.org

Musicxpn.org

When life gives them lemons, Justmadnice makes a gorgeous video for “Lost”

Philly singer-songwriter Justmadnice debuted at the beginning of 2021 with a stirring EP called Small. A collection of minimal folk-inspired songs in the vein of Laura Marling, Lianne LaHavas, and emerging Chicago artist Tasha, it was a source of “comfort in a time when it’s much-needed,” as our Sarah Hojsak said at the time.
Musicxpn.org

Taylor Kelly, Miss Canteloupe, CJ Mills and more feature on the Philly Summer Road Trip album

No matter where the summer takes you, you can bring a little bit of the local music scene along with the Philly Summer Road Trip compilation. It’s the latest release from the Philly Holiday Album group — a bunch of scene supporters, including The Key’s Emily Herbein, that creates holiday-themed compilations featuring local artists and donates the proceeds to charity. This summer, they have decided to support Philly Culture United, an organization that advocates for the city’s arts scene.
Musicxpn.org

Pat Finnerty and the Full Band bring the rock of the 80s to XPN Studio for Free at Noon

As #XPNMTVWeek winds down, we welcomed Pat Finnerty and the Full Band into WXPN studios today for a celebration of the first golden age of MTV: the rock of the 80s era. Finnerty is a singer-guitarist who has gained renown in the Philadelphia scene over the past several years for two main reasons: a predilection for making viral web content (rooftop concert videos, an IG live with Dave Grohl) and more notably for his celebrated live band karaoke, which in the pre-pandemic times brought joy to venues from Fergie’s to Johnny Brenda’s.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

David Guetta, MORTEN flip the ‘If You Really Love Me’ switch on future rave reinvention

After catching up with Dancing Astronaut about his return to his Jack Back alias with “I’ve Been Missing You,” David Guetta has once again reunited with his future rave partner-in-crime, MORTEN. This time, the duo bestow fans with an all new “Future Rave” installation of Guetta’s July collaboration with MistaJam and John Newman, “If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know).”
Rock Musicxpn.org

Anthony Green releases a new album ‘Live at Studio 4’ ahead of Roy G Biv benefit show in Doylestown

Nothing compares to a live performance. Whether you attend in person or listen to a live recording, there’s a certain in-the-moment magic that can’t be fabricated. For his latest release, Live at Studio 4, modern rock singer-songwriter Anthony Green captures the charm of playing live with his friends. In addition to the album, he will also be playing a show TileWorks in Doylestown next Sunday, August 15. All of the proceeds from the gig will be donated to Roy G. Biv, a non-profit that supports the LGBT+ community.
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Our Top Disco Songs Of All Time

No genre of music gets hated on more than disco. For fans of pretty much any other form of music in the late ’70s disco was terrible, something you wouldn’t inflict on even your worst enemy. So many people hated disco so fervently, there was a riot when tens of thousands packed the White Sox stadium ‘79 for disco demolition night! But guess what. Those people are not ‘right’, because music is subjective, and many people just wanna Feel The Love, because hey, disco is just plain fun.
Beauty & Fashionxpn.org

Tierra Whack brings her roots to the runway on “Walk The Beat”

Tierra Whack‘s musical and visual aesthetics are equally innovative, so it makes sense that fashion has become a major pillar of what she does. The Philly hip-hop artist recently released a new single that’s custom-built for the runway with its deep house bass bumps and swift rhythm. But for all the “fancy, fancy clothes” she sings of, the cut doesn’t lose sight of the fact that Whack came from humble roots in North Philly.
Musicxpn.org

Courtney Barnett releases gauzy and graceful new single “Before You Gotta Go”

Courtney Barnett knows how to capture quiet moments. Picking out delicate details like parents walking their kids to school, changing her sheets, and cutting out caffeine, she makes listeners feel as if you’re seeing everything in life for the first time. On “Before You Gotta Go,” Barnett’s latest single from her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time (out on November 12), she once again makes mundane things mesmerizing.
EntertainmentBoston Herald

Looking Glass: Sounds like a lovely time; sign me up

A bride-to-be put an ad on Craigslist offering to pay $1,000 to any man who would be a date for her “needy” mother-in-law from Friday evening to Saturday evening for a wedding in Hudson Valley, N.Y. “She needs constant attention and supervision,” the bride wrote. “She will probably wear white and try to escalate small dramas — your job is simply to distract and de-escalate.” The ideal candidate should have “experience with narcissists.”
Musicxpn.org

Amos Lee returns with candid new single “Worry No More”

It seems like Amos Lee is psychic on his latest single, “Worry No More. Written prior to the pandemic, his frank lyrics about mental health and trying to find peace amongst all the uncertainty still resonates. Over the course of his career, Lee has been outspoken about mental health and how music has helped him cope with his anxiety. After he released his album, My New Moon, in 2018, which touched on those same topics, he made an appearance on the podcast 10% Happier with Dan Harris. The two talked openly about mental health and how music has helped Lee persevere.
TV & VideosThrive Global

Lyne Renée: “Just be yourself, trust yourself”

Just be yourself, trust yourself. Don’t change for anything or anymore. take good care of yourself. Love yourself before loving someone else. As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lyne Renée. Lyne Renée tars as General Sarah Alder in...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

EarthGang Share Video for New Song “Erykah”: Watch

EarthGang have shared a new single paying tribute to Erykah Badu. It is simply titled “Erykah” and it arrives with a playful music video shot by Neri. Watch EarthGang ride jet skis and chill on the beach in the clip below. EarthGang open “Erykah” with a monologue about the first...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.

