All Lanes Go: Great Time’s Jill Ryan on trusting, believing in, and loving yourself on ‘Sounds Like___ Vol. 2’

It seems like Amos Lee is psychic on his latest single, “Worry No More. Written prior to the pandemic, his frank lyrics about mental health and trying to find peace amongst all the uncertainty still resonates. Over the course of his career, Lee has been outspoken about mental health and how music has helped him cope with his anxiety. After he released his album, My New Moon, in 2018, which touched on those same topics, he made an appearance on the podcast 10% Happier with Dan Harris. The two talked openly about mental health and how music has helped Lee persevere.