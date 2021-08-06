Teresa Conner named dean of College of Health at ISU
POCATELLO — Teresa Conner believes the faculty, staff and students of Idaho State University are all architects — of medicine, that is. Conner was recently named dean of the College of Health within the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences. She says she knew ISU was the right choice, and being on campus has only reaffirmed her belief that the university is truly on the frontier of modern medicine innovation.www.idahostatejournal.com
