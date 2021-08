Golden Horns are a form of currency that you can acquire in Tribes of Midgard. You can use this currency in the game’s store or while playing in your world at the Golden Altar to unlock runes that you can equip on your character. While it is a currency in Tribes of Midgard, it is not one you can spend real-world money on to add to your account. Instead, you’re going to have play through the game and earn it by completing worlds. This guide details the best ways to get Golden Horns in Tribes of Midgard.