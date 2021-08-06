Cancel
Idaho State

Southern Idaho Lightning Storms Pose More Than Just A Fire Risk

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
The Twin Falls area has seen its share of lightning and thunder in recent days. We stood out in our front yard Thursday evening and marveled at a storm cell that appeared to be hovering over the city of Kimberly. Lightning has been the cause of a number of wildfires...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Perfect New Nicknames For 11 Southern Idaho Cities

It never fails, and it isn't just here in Idaho, that when you tell someone the name of a city they will immediately reference something they think they know about that city. Sometimes, by default we actually say the name of a city and then reference something about it so outsiders know what we are talking about. It makes sense since every city has a name and something special about it. Except for Chubbuck, nothing special there. Actually, Chubbuck brings us to the point of this story: if you couldn't call the city by its name and had to use a catchphrase or nickname, what would it be?
AstronomyPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Perseid Meteors Peak Wed & Thurs For Twin Falls ID Skywatchers

The celestial event many in the scientific community refer to as the best annual light show of the year in North America will hit its peak tonight (August 11) and Thursday. The Perseid Meteor Shower has been putting on a nightly display of streaking space debris for the past several days, and will soon be out of sight for Twin Falls' stargazers. Wednesday and Thursday evenings will be best opportunities to get outdoors and see the meteors.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER ALERT: Is This Poison Ivy on the Idaho Trail in Box Canyon?

I'm not a mountain-man or a botanist. You could show me a line of leaves and I'd be able to identify a maple leaf, and that's probably it. On a recent hike down to Box Canyon we were told to watch out for Poison Ivy. I looked up pictures of the plant before our hike and then when we got down there, everything looked the same to me. So I took pictures and am hoping that you can help identify if any of these plants are dangerous.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There Must be an Alien Presence in Fairfield, Idaho

A couple of months ago I wrote a story about a movie being filmed near Fairfield. The home of a friend has been used for the filming of some scenes. He knows a bit about cinema because he has another friend in the movie business. A guy named Bruce Willis, who is slightly better known than your local talk radio host. The weather along the Camas Prairie is a unique micro-climate. While it was hot in the Magic Valley on the day of filming, the crew working in Fairfield on that particular morning dressed in winter clothing!
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Investigation Ongoing Into Twin Falls County Service Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County has informed federal investigators and is working with specialists to determine the source of a disruption in their internet and phone systems. The Twin Falls County Commission said in a brief update late Monday that federal law enforcement had been notified while the county is working with third-party forensic specialists to "evaluate the nature and scope of this event."
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Algal Bloom Prompts Health Advisory for Salmon Falls and Magic Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Local health authorities have issued a health advisory for two reservoirs in the Magic Valley for toxic algal blooms. The South Central Public Health District announced water tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for Salmon Falls Reservoir and Magic Reservoir show their are currently unhealthy toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs). “It’s important to keep family and pets away from the water when there is a harmful algal bloom because the toxin released can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate other areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen in the announcement.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Like a Shaggy Truck, Yellowstone Bison Blocks Traffic

I didn’t know bison were dangerous until I was in my early 30s. A herd of them were blocking an Interstate when a local Sheriff told me how often people are killed trying to commune with the animals. They’re like big, shaggy trucks. My naïveté may have been caused by seeing them in zoos and because I grew up watching a football team where some guys in a bison costume wandered the sidelines. Knowing the fan base, they were likely drunk. Who else would dress in a hot costume and share space with someone else?
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Drivers Prepare for a Mileage Tax

As if four dollars a gallon wasn’t insult enough. You could as well be paying a mileage tax in a few years. In the 1.2 trillion dollar spending bill moved Tuesday by the United States Senate is a pilot program that could institute a tax for distance you drive. The Washington Times has details here. It’s buried in a bill that’s more than 2,700 pages long. It’s called an infrastructure bill but only about a quarter is dedicated to roads, bridges and high speed Internet.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls County Services Down Due to Internet Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County government services are experiencing a disruption due to an internet outage. Twin Falls County announced Sunday it was experiencing technical difficulties with the internet services resulting in data and communication systems being down. It appears most if not all county services are impacted by the outage, many of the office phone lines may not work. County Commission Chairman Jack Johnson said most walk-in services are available with some exceptions, the County Clerk cannot issue a marriage license at this time. The driver's license and motor vehicle is still open and able to help people, however their phone line may not be working. Johnson said the courts are running with limited services and anyone who had a court date set for today should talk to their legal council. He also said emergency services are not impacted by the internet outage, however any business with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office may be limited or unavailable. No word on when the system may be fixed.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crews Working on Lightning Caused Fire West of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a lightning caused fire about 50 miles west of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Clover Creek Fire near Wintercamp Butte is estimated at roughly 1,100 acres and could be contained by mid-day Thursday. Heavy bulldozers were able to create lines on either side of the blaze late Wednesday night.

