Raiders TE Darren Waller misses third-straight practice

By Marcus Mosher
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The best player on the entire roster heading into the 2021 season for the Raiders is Darren Waller. After back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons, Waller was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career in 2020.

The Raiders have designed an entire passing game around his presence and he is now widely considered one of the top-three tight ends in the NFL. So when he doesn’t practice for a week, there is obviously some concern.

According to Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire, Waller missed practice on Friday. That makes four straight days he has missed practice, although one was due to a day off. The reason for his absence isn’t known, but head coach Jon Gruden is expected to meet with the media on Saturday and should address the issue.

While it’s probably nothing to be concerned about with still five weeks until the team’s first game, it is noteworthy. Foster Moreau has replaced Waller in the starting lineup over the last week and would be the team’s starter if anywhere we to happen to their Pro Bowl tight end.

