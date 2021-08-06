Cancel
Kacey Musgraves Says Her 'Post-Divorce' Album Is Going To Burst The Bubble

The country titan recently teased two new songs: 'Camera Roll' and 'If I Was an Angel.'

Musicimdb.com

Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Golden Hour's "New Meaning" After Going Through Divorce

Kacey Musgraves feels a bit differently about her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour after divorcing the man that inspired her magical love songs. The performer tells Crack Magazine that she's "grappling" with the fact that she's "always going to have to sing Golden Hour for the rest of my life," even after divorcing her muse, Ruston Kelly, whom she doesn't explicitly name. "I could choose to be an asshole to my fans and not sing it, but I don't wanna do that to people who come dying to hear a song that they love," she explains. "It's about finding a balance between giving someone the show that they want and respecting my heart too... and what...
MusicNME

Kacey Musgraves previews two new songs in new podcast appearance

Kacey Musgraves has given a preview of sorts of two new songs that are set to appear on her long-awaited follow-up to ‘Golden Hour’. The country star started to reveal details of her new record earlier this year, but has yet to release any material from the album at present.
MusicVulture

Kacey Musgraves Gives Us New Song Crumbs

You could call the rollout for Kacey Musgraves’s follow-up to her hit masterpiece Golden Hour a slow burn. The country singer-songwriter has teased her upcoming Greek tragedy–inspired album in a few interviews so far this year but still has yet to release any music off the project, over three years after Golden Hour. That changed a bit today, with Musgraves debuting crumbs of two songs off the album on the podcast A Slight Change of Plans. Around ten minutes into the podcast, she sang a verse and the chorus from a song called “Camera Roll,” about going through old pictures after her 2020 divorce from fellow country musician Ruston Kelly. “Chronological order / Ain’t nothing but torture,” she sang. “Scroll too far back / That’s what you get.” Musgraves told host Dr. Maya Shankar that she began the song on piano in her home after looking through photos on her phone one night. “I just, like, could barely get through,” Musgraves said of starting the song. “I was like the ugly kind of, like, little-kid cry.”
Celebritiesthebertshow.com

Kacey Musgraves’ Next Album Will Be Like a Greek Tragedy

Kacey Musgraves’ next album will have 15 songs split evenly into three facts, and there’s a reason for that. She wrote it after her divorce, and was feeling like she had just been through a three-part Greek tragedy. She tells “Crack” magazine, “Denial, anger, sadness, depression, bargaining, guilt…I’ve felt all...
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kacey Musgraves Teases 'Raw' Songs From Upcoming Album

During a recent appearance on the A Slight Change of Plans podcast, Kacey Musgraves opened up about her upcoming fifth studio album. While her previous album Golden Hour detailed Musgraves' love story with her ex-husband Ruston Kelly, this next outing will see the Grammy-winning artist tackling their divorce. Musgraves describes...
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Kacey Musgraves Hints at Psychedelic Beginnings of Fifth Album

After achieving the biggest success of her already acclaimed career with her last album — the Grammy Album of the Year winning Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves has a big job ahead. She’ll look to follow up with her not-yet-announced fifth album sometime soon, and it will find her in...
