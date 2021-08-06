Die-Hards: August Update of Pitt’s 2022 Recruiting Board

BYU Cougars men's basketball, Brigham Young University, Utah, Gavin Baxter, Alex Barcello, Mark Pope, New York Stock Exchange, Seward County Community College. BYU’s 2021-2022 roster is pretty much set (I expect BYU to add one more walk on), but coaches are firmly in 2022 and beyond recruiting. BYU’s staff has flown across the country scouting and watching prospects as they look to add to next year’s team. Mark Pope will always be active in the transfer portal, but adding high school recruits is still a top priority for him. BYU will likely look to add at least one point guard via the transfer portal or from the high school/JUCO ranks to replace Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas. Outside of that, they will add the best talent that they can.