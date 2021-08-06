Die-Hards: August Update of Pitt’s 2022 Recruiting Board
As we near the end of the summer, many recruits in the 2022 class are starting to narrow down their respective lists and commit to programs at the next level. Multiple players that Pitt hosted for visits have already committed to different schools, as well as cut Pitt from their top schools lists. Several players have recently added Pitt to their lists as well, and the Panthers staff has also offered more prospects as of late.pittsburghsportsnow.com
