MHSAA Fall Practices to Begin with Common Start Date, Return of Traditional Schedules & Formats
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Aug. 6 – Teams participating in all nine sports for which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors postseason tournaments – featuring more than 100,000 student athletes statewide – will be allowed to begin practice Monday, Aug. 9, and with a return to traditional schedules and MHSAA Tournament formats after COVID-19 resulted in various adjustments for the Fall 2020 season.abc10up.com
