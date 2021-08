Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Good afternoon. Welcome to Open Lending's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] On the call today are John Flynn, chairman and CEO; and Ross Jessup, president and COO; and Chuck Jehl, CFO. Earlier today, the company posted its second quarter 2021 earnings release to the investor relations website. In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain estimates and other forward-looking statements that represent the company's views as of today, August 10, 2021. Open Lending disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's earnings release and our filings with the SEC for more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.