Platinum, a precious metal, is used in the industrial and manufacturing markets, particularly in vehicle pollution control devices. As the global economy rebounds from the pandemic, platinum’s price is likely to rebound since it is used in manufacturing. It also has a future in the renewable energy market. As an investment, platinum may be useful in a variety of ways, including hedging and speculating. If you want to include platinum or any of the precious metals in your portfolio, it may be wise to speak with a financial advisor and keep up with the platinum market.